Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Roshan Digital Account

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) The Squash legend Jahangir Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to use Roshan Digital account to send money to Pakistan and utilize this option to serve the homeland.

Taking to Twitter, State Bank of Pakistan uploaded the video of message of Jahangir Khan for Overseas Pakistanis.

It said: “It was a struggle for us to send funds in Pakistan but now it’s easy for #OverseasPakistanis and they must take advantage from this facility to serve Pakistan: Jahangir Khan at the event to mark $500mn in #RoshanDigitalAccount on 18Feb21| Watch Event: https:/,”.