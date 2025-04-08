ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday highlighted Pakistan’s vast mineral resources, offering significant opportunities for global companies to invest and collaborate in exploring the nearly 95 percent of mineral reserves that remained untapped in various parts of the country.

“I believe you have a country where 95% of the mineral resources are yet to be explored in the way they should be. This is something worth investing in, especially considering the demand for metals such as copper, critical rare earth minerals, lithium ore, iron ore and many others,” he said during a panel discussion at the inaugural session of the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.

The forum, jointly organized by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), featured addresses from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, and was attended by chief ministers, Federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir, CEOs of national and multinational companies, as well as delegates from various countries.

Jam Kamal expressed his gratitude to the renowned international companies already operating in Pakistan, including Barrick Gold. “Their presence demonstrates the importance and potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector, which can be developed to an exponentially greater level,” he added.

He highlighted Balochistan and the northern regions of Pakistan, noting that more than 90 mineral types were present there, with basic data and knowledge currently available.

The minister explained that the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) was actively working to explore these critical and basic mineral reserves, but emphasized that there were still vast untapped opportunities in the sector.

Jam Kamal shared global best practices for mineral exploration, pointing out how companies typically operated in such sectors and the potential areas that attracted significant investment.

However, he noted that Pakistan has seen limited resources and investment dedicated to identifying, quantifying and realizing the full potential of its mineral reserves.

Despite this, the commerce minister acknowledged that foreign investment was already being directed toward several projects within the mineral sector. "At the same time, there are many untapped opportunities still waiting to be discovered," he remarked, underscoring the forum’s goal of showcasing Pakistan’s mineral wealth and encouraging global investment.

“It’s important for investors to understand what Pakistan has to offer and how companies are currently operating here. Some mining companies with global operations have already shown great interest in expanding their activities in Pakistan,” Jam Kamal continued.

The commerce minister reiterated that Pakistan’s mineral resources were incredibly promising to attract substantial investment both from foreign and domestic companies. “We are witnessing strong interest from corporate investors within Pakistan, which is a very positive sign. Companies with a successful track record in sectors like energy and textile exports are now, for the first time, entering Pakistan’s mineral-rich sector,” he said.

Jam Kamal said investment was essential for securing the future needs of emerging industries globally.

He also stressed that Pakistan was one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investment, acknowledging the importance of streamlining policies, fiscal plans, and the way forward for the mineral sector.

“Pakistan remains the ideal destination for mineral investment, offering unmatched opportunities for exploration,” the commerce minister remarked.