Jam Kamal acknowledges private sector’s role in enhancing trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday emphasized the critical role of the private sector in strengthening trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the UAE during a luncheon hosted by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD).

The high-profile event brought together over 100 distinguished guests, including prominent Pakistani businessmen, VIPs, members of the PBC, and officials from the Pakistan Consulate Dubai. It provided a platform to discuss investment opportunities, enhance exports, and bolster bilateral trade relations.

In his keynote speech, the minister lauded the newly elected PBC board, expressing confidence in its ability to work in collaboration with the Commercial Wing of the Pakistan Consulate to advance Pakistan-UAE trade relations. Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, he described them as built on mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations.

Recognizing the immense contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, the minister acknowledged their role in fostering economic prosperity and growth. “The private sector plays a pivotal role in leading and solidifying trade and investment initiatives between Pakistan and the UAE,” he stated, urging business leaders to capitalize on opportunities to boost bilateral trade and unlock new avenues for economic development.

The minister also shed light on the government’s achievements despite macroeconomic challenges.

He detailed several initiatives, including: seventeen-sectoral councils to boost exports, reforms aimed at revitalizing industrial growth, restructuring of trade bodies, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), promotion of “Brand Pakistan” globally, launching a sector-specific B2B engagement model, improvement in regulatory compliance to meet international standards, promoting export-led growth, particularly in agro-based industries and enhanced Role of Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs).

Jam Kamal Khan also highlighted the significant contributions of Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs) in facilitating the business community.

He noted that their performance is now being closely monitored through a newly established online portal and dashboard, ensuring accountability and continuous improvement in export facilitation and investment promotion.

The luncheon concluded with an engaging networking session, where participants discussed strategies to strengthen Pakistan-UAE trade partnerships further. The event underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable economic growth and fostering deeper bilateral ties.

This gathering marked a renewed commitment by both public and private sectors to reinforce trade relations and unlock the untapped economic potential between Pakistan and the UAE.