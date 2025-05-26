Jam Kamal Arrives In Japan To Promote Bilateral Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday arrived in Japan to commence a high-level official visit focused on strengthening economic, trade and investment relation between Pakistan and Japan
OSAKA-JAPAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday arrived in Japan to commence a high-level official visit focused on strengthening economic, trade and investment relation between Pakistan and Japan.
He was warmly received at Kansai International Airport by Pakistan’s Economic Minister, the Director Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 and the Trade and Investment Counsellor.
On Tuesday, Jam Kamal will lead Pakistan’s representation in the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, beginning with a meeting with the leadership of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.
Following the meeting, he will tour various national pavilions, with a special visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, where he will engage with officials and stakeholders promoting Pakistan’s culture, investment potential, and trade opportunities.
The Pakistan Pavilion showcases the country’s emerging sectors, traditional crafts, tourism attractions, and industrial strengths.
Throughout the day, the minister will also visit pavilions of key regional and global partners.
In addition to pavilion visits, the minister is scheduled to address a press conference, attend a diplomatic dinner at the Expo Salon, and engage in bilateral discussions with Japanese officials and business representatives.
The visit is expected to pave the way for deeper economic collaboration, new trade linkages, and increased visibility of Pakistan’s potential in international forums.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Business
-
SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform23 minutes ago
-
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..33 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go down in Pakistan after fluctuations in int’l market2 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal arrives in Japan to promote bilateral ties58 seconds ago
-
Gwadar chamber delegation visits SCCI29 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.2,600 to Rs.351,500 per tola5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 881 points6 hours ago
-
Pakistan ADB forge strategic partnership to boost climate resilience4 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb urges nation to show unity on economic front like it did against recent aggression4 hours ago
-
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister8 hours ago
-
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency8 hours ago