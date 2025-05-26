Open Menu

Jam Kamal Arrives In Japan To Promote Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Jam Kamal arrives in Japan to promote bilateral ties

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday arrived in Japan to commence a high-level official visit focused on strengthening economic, trade and investment relation between Pakistan and Japan

OSAKA-JAPAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday arrived in Japan to commence a high-level official visit focused on strengthening economic, trade and investment relation between Pakistan and Japan.

He was warmly received at Kansai International Airport by Pakistan’s Economic Minister, the Director Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 and the Trade and Investment Counsellor.

On Tuesday, Jam Kamal will lead Pakistan’s representation in the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, beginning with a meeting with the leadership of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Following the meeting, he will tour various national pavilions, with a special visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, where he will engage with officials and stakeholders promoting Pakistan’s culture, investment potential, and trade opportunities.

The Pakistan Pavilion showcases the country’s emerging sectors, traditional crafts, tourism attractions, and industrial strengths.

Throughout the day, the minister will also visit pavilions of key regional and global partners.

In addition to pavilion visits, the minister is scheduled to address a press conference, attend a diplomatic dinner at the Expo Salon, and engage in bilateral discussions with Japanese officials and business representatives.

The visit is expected to pave the way for deeper economic collaboration, new trade linkages, and increased visibility of Pakistan’s potential in international forums.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

11 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

27 minutes ago
 NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing ..

NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

52 seconds ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

54 seconds ago
 BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown wi ..

BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water

2 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

55 seconds ago
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue heari ..

Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing

2 minutes ago
 Road infrastructure development among top prioriti ..

Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize pu ..

Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

57 minutes ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

59 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education ..

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business