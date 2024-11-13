Open Menu

Jam Kamal Bids Farewell To Japanese Ambassador, Discusses Trade, Industry Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Jam Kamal bids farewell to Japanese Ambassador, discusses trade, industry collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday met with Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, as he prepares to conclude his tenure in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Minister Jam extended his best wishes for the Ambassador’s upcoming assignment and recognized his contributions toward strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing trade ties between Japan and Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Ambassador WADA expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality he experienced throughout his time in Pakistan, describing his stay as an enriching and memorable period. He praised Pakistan's vibrant culture and highlighted the country’s potential for continued economic growth, noting the productive collaboration between the two nations across diverse sectors, from technology to trade.

The Osaka Expo 2025, set to take place in Japan, was a key topic of discussion.

Jam Kamal Khan proposed organizing Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings during the event in April 2025, creating opportunities for trade collaboration between Pakistani and Japanese businesses.

Discussing the automotive industry, Minister Jam emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing over imports to boost industrial growth.

Jam highlighted Japan’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s automotive sector, particularly in promoting electric vehicle (EV) technology. Acknowledging Japan as a pioneer in this field, he noted the promising future of EVs in Pakistan.

Minister Khan also appreciated the longstanding relationship between Japan and Pakistan, particularly in the exchange of technology and industrial knowledge, which has consistently benefitted both nations.

Ambassador WADA echoed these sentiments, noting that he leaves Pakistan with a deep respect for the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of its people, and he looks forward to continued cooperation between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Vehicle Osaka Japan April Commerce Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

2 hours ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

4 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

5 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

5 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

5 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

6 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

6 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

6 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business