Open Menu

Jam Kamal Calls For Boosting Rice Exports, Meeting EU Food Safety Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Jam Kamal calls for boosting rice exports, meeting EU food safety standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the need to increase Pakistan's rice exports and ensure compliance with European food safety standards, citing the country's 25% share of the European rice export market.

He said during a meeting with the representative of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), a news release issued here.

Pakistan holds 25% of the European rice export market compared to India's 16%. To maintain this competitive edge, Jam Kamal highlighted the necessity of collaboration between the government and exporters.

Rice exports play a vital role in Pakistan's economy, ranking second in export value after cotton. Rice exporters are a Primary source of revenue and employment, with the government aiming to increase exports from $4 billion to $6-7 billion in the near future.

"We are focusing on improving our standards to meet international food safety requirements, especially in Europe," Jam Kamal added.

Recent diplomatic developments include discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on expanding rice and meat exports to Malaysia. A Pakistani business delegation, led by Jam Kamal, will visit Malaysia in November to explore new opportunities.

Malik Faisal Jahangir, Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), said that Pakistan's rice exports face fewer regulatory challenges, with only 74 Rapid Alerts for pesticides were issued last year, compared to 264 for India.

Pakistan remains one of the lowest-risk countries concerning food safety standards . However, Jahangir expressed concern over potential harm to Pakistan's export reputation from negative campaigns.

Jam Kamal stressed educating farmers to improve rice production quality and reduce alerts. Balochistan, despite producing a small quantity of rice, cultivates some of Pakistan's best organic rice.

He called for a joint effort by stakeholders to develop a five-year strategy enhancing Pakistan's rice export capacity and compliance with international standards.

Jam Kamal urged REAP to propose actionable suggestions for achieving the government's export targets within the next year, emphasizing the importance of addressing food safety concerns, especially in the European Union, where standards are becoming increasingly stringent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Prime Minister Exports Business Europe European Union Visit Malaysia November Market Commerce Cotton From Government Share Best Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominat ..

Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest

23 minutes ago
 PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

2 hours ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

2 hours ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

2 hours ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

2 hours ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

3 hours ago
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

3 hours ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

3 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business