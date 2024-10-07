Jam Kamal Calls For Boosting Rice Exports, Meeting EU Food Safety Standards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the need to increase Pakistan's rice exports and ensure compliance with European food safety standards, citing the country's 25% share of the European rice export market.
He said during a meeting with the representative of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), a news release issued here.
Pakistan holds 25% of the European rice export market compared to India's 16%. To maintain this competitive edge, Jam Kamal highlighted the necessity of collaboration between the government and exporters.
Rice exports play a vital role in Pakistan's economy, ranking second in export value after cotton. Rice exporters are a Primary source of revenue and employment, with the government aiming to increase exports from $4 billion to $6-7 billion in the near future.
"We are focusing on improving our standards to meet international food safety requirements, especially in Europe," Jam Kamal added.
Recent diplomatic developments include discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on expanding rice and meat exports to Malaysia. A Pakistani business delegation, led by Jam Kamal, will visit Malaysia in November to explore new opportunities.
Malik Faisal Jahangir, Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), said that Pakistan's rice exports face fewer regulatory challenges, with only 74 Rapid Alerts for pesticides were issued last year, compared to 264 for India.
Pakistan remains one of the lowest-risk countries concerning food safety standards . However, Jahangir expressed concern over potential harm to Pakistan's export reputation from negative campaigns.
Jam Kamal stressed educating farmers to improve rice production quality and reduce alerts. Balochistan, despite producing a small quantity of rice, cultivates some of Pakistan's best organic rice.
He called for a joint effort by stakeholders to develop a five-year strategy enhancing Pakistan's rice export capacity and compliance with international standards.
Jam Kamal urged REAP to propose actionable suggestions for achieving the government's export targets within the next year, emphasizing the importance of addressing food safety concerns, especially in the European Union, where standards are becoming increasingly stringent.
Recent Stories
Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks end higher on financial, exporter shares45 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs 275,7002 hours ago
-
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week2 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Root Cause Analysis' tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 20248 hours ago
-
Intl. carpet expo in Lahore from 9th22 hours ago
-
Mian Abuzar Shad elected PBIT Director23 hours ago