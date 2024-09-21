Open Menu

Jam Kamal Calls For Promoting A Peaceful, Inclusive, United Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Jam Kamal calls for promoting a peaceful, inclusive, united Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday called for promoting a peaceful, inclusive, and united Pakistan.

He urged to reflect on the true essence of peace—both as individuals and as nation.

In these challenging times, our country faces not only economic and social difficulties but also the urgent need to heal divisions within our society, he said in a message on International Day of Peace.

Peace is not just a global aspiration; it starts at home, in our communities, and in our daily interactions.

As Pakistan navigates through economic recovery, political challenges, and societal transformations, it is vital that we stand united, embrace diversity, and resolve our differences with tolerance and respect.

The future of Pakistan depends on our ability to live in harmony, to work together for the common good, and to uplift each other as one resilient nation. Let us reject hatred and division, and instead, champion dialogue, understanding, and compassion.

Only by fostering peace within can we hope to achieve lasting stability, development, and prosperity for all, he added.

