Jam Kamal Condemns Terrorist Attack In Balochistan's Duki Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that killed several miners in the Duki area of Balochistan.
In a video message, he stated that only those loyal to the province's development and prosperity should work for its betterment.
Jam Kamal emphasized that another tragic event has occurred in Balochistan, specifically in a region known for its peaceful and hardworking people.
He said that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other banned organizations are involved in terrorist activities in the region.
Balochistan is a vast province and rich in minerals, he remarked.
He encouraged the people to take charge of how to safeguard Balochistan, as everyone desires improvement in their lives.
To bring development and prosperity to the province, he stressed the importance of everyone working together practically. "If someone has a passion for service, they should join politics and work hard to improve people's lives," he added.
"I regret the incidents happening in Balochistan. We must work together to bring development and prosperity to the province and ensure a better future for our upcoming generations," the minister added.
