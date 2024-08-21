Jam Kamal, German Minister Svenja Schulze forge stronger economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday met with Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, in Islamabad to bolster economic and trade relations between the two nations.

The meeting focused on advancing economic collaboration, with a particular emphasis on sustainable business practices and labor standards, said a press release issued here.

Minister Jam Kamal lauded Germany's leadership in promoting sustainability through initiatives like the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act.

He highlighted Pakistan's ongoing efforts to improve labor standards and environmental sustainability in its textile industry, and he sought German support for capacity-building and technical assistance to help Pakistani SMEs comply with these new regulations.

Minister Schulze responded by highlighting the long-standing historical relationship between Germany and Pakistan, which has spanned many decades.

She noted that many German companies are operating successfully in Pakistan, particularly in the textile sector, and praised the robust business ties between the two countries.

Minister Schulze also emphasized the importance of women's empowerment across all sectors, a priority she shared with Minister Jam Kamal.

While acknowledging cultural and regional challenges, Jam Kamal reiterated Pakistan's commitment to gradually enhancing women's roles, particularly through initiatives like the Female Exclusive Training Institute (FETI) in Faisalabad. He urged Germany to continue its support for these efforts and other initiatives which could benefit.

The ministers also discussed the potential for increased collaboration between their respective business communities.

The discussion highlighted the National Compliance Center (NCC), an initiative led by the Ministry of Commerce to promote labor compliance and social responsibility in Pakistan. The center, the first of its kind in the country, aims to improve labor, social, and environmental standards, making Pakistani businesses more competitive and sustainable. The NCC will address industry concerns through a cluster approach, focusing on areas such as human rights, climate change, labor rights, traceability, and quality assurance.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.