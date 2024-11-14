Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday highlighted the need for strategic development in Balochistan at Margala Dialogue 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday highlighted the need for strategic development in Balochistan at Margala Dialogue 2024.

He emphasized the importance of addressing human security and governance in Balochistan, stressing the need for a comprehensive and consistent policy framework, said a press release issued here.

He highlighted Balochistan’s unique landscape and socio-political challenges, including its high poverty rate, with 45% of the population living below the poverty line, and low literacy rate of 45%, far below the national average.

Jam Kamal Khan argued for decentralization of power and merit-based appointments, noting that coalition governments have long dominated Balochistan due to its small political party structure, which he said limits policy continuity.

He also called for an economic consensus to address underdevelopment, pointing to the province’s rich mineral resources and the strategic Gwadar Port. While Gwadar’s development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers economic opportunities, he warned of challenges posed by external influences.

He advocated strengthening local industry and regulating border trade to support economic growth and ensure Balochistan's success, which he sees as vital to Pakistan’s overall prosperity.

Speaking from his experience as the former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Khan laid out a roadmap for addressing the complex internal and external factors impacting the province’s security, governance, and economic development.

Jam underscored the vast but underutilized potential of Balochistan, which, despite contributing nearly 40% of Pakistan’s mineral wealth, remains one of the country’s most impoverished regions.

He stressed the need for targeted interventions in education and social services, noting that the province’s literacy rate of

40% lags significantly behind the national average of 59%.

“Human security goes beyond military strength—it includes economic development, social justice, environmental protection, and respect for human rights,” Jam said.

Turning to economic empowerment, the minister highlighted the critical role of Balochistan’s location at the crossroads of major trade routes.

However, he acknowledged that this position often attracts external interests, leading to challenges in ensuring equitable development. “Balochistan’s economic progress hinges on local industry growth, border management, and equitable distribution of CPEC’s benefits,” he stated.

He called for transparent and mutually beneficial agreements with international partners to ensure that Balochistan’s people directly benefit from trade and investment opportunities, with a focus on job creation and sustainable development.

He urged stronger federal-provincial coordination and international collaboration to tackle all challenges effectively.

He called for regional cooperation to ensure that projects prioritize local interests and provide employment and economic stability.

He highlighted the need for policies that align with local aspirations, saying, “Development in Balochistan is intrinsically linked with Pakistan’s success.”

Jam Kamal Khan expressed his vision for a secure, prosperous, and fully integrated Balochistan.

He noted that for the province to thrive, human security must be prioritized, governance must withstand external pressures, and economic growth must serve the needs of every citizen, not just a few.

He resonated as a call for a unified effort to drive positive change in Balochistan, ensuring its development is sustainable and inclusive.

“Balochistan’s success is Pakistan’s success,” he concluded, urging stakeholders to come together in transforming the province’s potential into a shared national triumph.