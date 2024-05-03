Jam Kamal Highlights Deep-rooted Friendship Between Pakistan, Australia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday highlighted the deep-rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia, which spanned over political, economic, and defence sectors.
He was speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony held to celebrate ‘Australia Day in Spring’ to mark the enduring ties between the two nations, a news release said.
Prominent among those who attended the ceremony was Australia’s High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins.
The minister emphasized the significance of sports, particularly cricket, squash, and hockey in fostering mutual recognition between Australia and Pakistan, noting Neil Hawkins' enthusiasm for hockey.
Turning to bilateral ties, Jam Kamal underscored Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Australia and emphasized mutual respect and cooperation.
He praised Australia's role as a development partner, especially in sectors such as agriculture and education.
Addressing trade relations, the minister acknowledged the existing trade surplus enjoyed by Australia and emphasized the untapped potential for further collaboration.
He outlined Pakistan's major exports to Australia, including textiles rice, surgical equipment and steel products, noting recent increases in imports of Canola and other commodities from Australia.
Proposing new steps to enhance bilateral cooperation, Jam Kamal called for intensified efforts to deepen agro-trade and urged the reduction of trade barriers.
He highlighted the need for a level playing field in textiles and encouraged exploration of new avenues such as agro-tech industries and fruit exports.
Expressing gratitude for the Pakistani diaspora in Australia, the minister praised their contributions across various fields and commended the Australian Government's recognition of their efforts.
He also thanked Australia for offering scholarships to Pakistani students under various education schemes.
Recent Stories
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
More Stories From Business
-
Kitchen items’ prices ease as weekly inflation falls by 1%1 hour ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,400 per tola to Rs 239,6001 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan possess huge potential to become financial hub for Central Asia2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 20248 hours ago
-
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan16 hours ago
-
Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr Sarwar19 hours ago
-
Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)19 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.316 billion20 hours ago
-
WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative20 hours ago
-
Govt to equip agri-sector with modern technology: Rana Tanveer20 hours ago
-
US trade gap wider than anticipated in March20 hours ago