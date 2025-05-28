Open Menu

Jam Kamal Highlights Pakistan’s Trade Potential At Expo 2025 Osaka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Jam Kamal highlights Pakistan’s trade potential at Expo 2025 Osaka

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during an official visit to Japan for Expo 2025 Osaka, on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan’s vast trade potential across diverse sectors while reaffirming the country’s commitment to global innovation, sustainable commerce, and cultural diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during an official visit to Japan for Expo 2025 Osaka, on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan’s vast trade potential across diverse sectors while reaffirming the country’s commitment to global innovation, sustainable commerce, and cultural diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, attended by over 43 national and international media houses, the federal minister emphasized the role of the Pakistan Pavilion, themed “Universe in a Grain of Salt,” as a symbol of the country’s rich natural resources and cultural depth and invited the global community to experience and visit the pavilion.

The minister lauded the Japan Association’s pivotal support in facilitating the construction and success of the Pakistan Pavilion.

“The Association’s cooperation has helped us translate our vision into a living space of reflection and cultural connection. The response from visitors has been overwhelming,” he noted.

The minister stressed that there was vast potential for value addition in products exported by Pakistan. He further elaborated on Pakistan’s broader trade strengths, particularly textiles, and new growing sectors such as leather, surgical equipment, and sports goods.

The Minister also underscored Pakistan’s agricultural potential, especially in rice exports, and highlighted the nation’s skilled youth and ICT workforce as a growing asset for international markets.

The event followed a day of high-level meetings and pavilion visits, including engagements with the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and tours of leading national pavilions.

Earlier in the day, the Minister began his engagements with a formal meeting with representatives of the Japan Association, followed by visit to the Pakistan Pavilion and various other pavilions including the Japan Pavilion,Tajikistan, Palestine, UK, China, UAE, Qatar, France, the United States, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia.

Each visit offered opportunities for cultural exchange and discussions around trade and sustainability.

The minister appreciated the Pakistan Pavilion’s unique design—featuring salt flooring, a healing garden, sculptures, and interactive exhibits—mirrors Expo’s core theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and sub-theme “Saving Lives” by showcasing the healing and sustainable potential of natural elements like pink rock salt.

“Pink salt is more than a product—it’s an experience and a representation of our natural wealth,” said the minister. “We are working to enhance its global presence through innovation and sustainable applications.”

The minister invited members of the Japan Association and global visitors to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming National Day celebrations on August 14, 2025, and upcoming events such as food tastings and trade showcases. “This Expo is not just a display of nations—it’s a dialogue of ideas, cultures, and futures,” he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

National Ranking Tennis C’ships kicks off

National Ranking Tennis C’ships kicks off

4 minutes ago
 ‘Marka-e-Haq’ elevates Pakistan’s global sta ..

‘Marka-e-Haq’ elevates Pakistan’s global standing: Atta Tarar

4 minutes ago
 PEBS embarks on massive eye screening project for ..

PEBS embarks on massive eye screening project for school children

4 minutes ago
 Sindh government committed to women’s health, we ..

Sindh government committed to women’s health, well-being; Murad Ali Shah

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan always desires peace in region; not to al ..

Pakistan always desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation

4 minutes ago
 Seminar at SE College highlights significance of Y ..

Seminar at SE College highlights significance of Youm-e-Takbeer

4 minutes ago
Massive rally held in Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Tak ..

Massive rally held in Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Takbeer

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires peace in region; not to allow IWT ..

Pakistan desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation

4 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Tank with patriotic z ..

Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Tank with patriotic zeal, enthusiasm

3 minutes ago
 Ten-Point agenda unanimously approved by NACTE

Ten-Point agenda unanimously approved by NACTE

3 minutes ago

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

3 hours ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business