Jam Kamal highlights Pakistan’s trade potential at Expo 2025 Osaka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during an official visit to Japan for Expo 2025 Osaka, on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan’s vast trade potential across diverse sectors while reaffirming the country’s commitment to global innovation, sustainable commerce, and cultural diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, attended by over 43 national and international media houses, the federal minister emphasized the role of the Pakistan Pavilion, themed “Universe in a Grain of Salt,” as a symbol of the country’s rich natural resources and cultural depth and invited the global community to experience and visit the pavilion.

The minister lauded the Japan Association’s pivotal support in facilitating the construction and success of the Pakistan Pavilion.

“The Association’s cooperation has helped us translate our vision into a living space of reflection and cultural connection. The response from visitors has been overwhelming,” he noted.

The minister stressed that there was vast potential for value addition in products exported by Pakistan. He further elaborated on Pakistan’s broader trade strengths, particularly textiles, and new growing sectors such as leather, surgical equipment, and sports goods.

The Minister also underscored Pakistan’s agricultural potential, especially in rice exports, and highlighted the nation’s skilled youth and ICT workforce as a growing asset for international markets.

The event followed a day of high-level meetings and pavilion visits, including engagements with the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and tours of leading national pavilions.

Earlier in the day, the Minister began his engagements with a formal meeting with representatives of the Japan Association, followed by visit to the Pakistan Pavilion and various other pavilions including the Japan Pavilion,Tajikistan, Palestine, UK, China, UAE, Qatar, France, the United States, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia.

Each visit offered opportunities for cultural exchange and discussions around trade and sustainability.

The minister appreciated the Pakistan Pavilion’s unique design—featuring salt flooring, a healing garden, sculptures, and interactive exhibits—mirrors Expo’s core theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and sub-theme “Saving Lives” by showcasing the healing and sustainable potential of natural elements like pink rock salt.

“Pink salt is more than a product—it’s an experience and a representation of our natural wealth,” said the minister. “We are working to enhance its global presence through innovation and sustainable applications.”

The minister invited members of the Japan Association and global visitors to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming National Day celebrations on August 14, 2025, and upcoming events such as food tastings and trade showcases. “This Expo is not just a display of nations—it’s a dialogue of ideas, cultures, and futures,” he added.