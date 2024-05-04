Open Menu

Jam Kamal Holds Meeting To Tackle Border Area Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss innovative solutions and proactive measures to address the challenges faced by the country's border areas, aiming to foster socio-economic prosperity in these regions.

Formed under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's initiative, the high-level committee is tasked with devising comprehensive strategies for the holistic development of these areas, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting covered various matters, including tariff rationalization and employment creation, reflecting the committee's commitment to addressing challenges faced by the border communities.

The committee aims to present its recommendations to the Prime Minister within 10 days, signalling a promising start to collaborative efforts for socio-economic development in the region.

More Stories From Business