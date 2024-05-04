Jam Kamal Holds Meeting To Tackle Border Area Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss innovative solutions and proactive measures to address the challenges faced by the country's border areas, aiming to foster socio-economic prosperity in these regions.
Formed under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's initiative, the high-level committee is tasked with devising comprehensive strategies for the holistic development of these areas, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.
The meeting covered various matters, including tariff rationalization and employment creation, reflecting the committee's commitment to addressing challenges faced by the border communities.
The committee aims to present its recommendations to the Prime Minister within 10 days, signalling a promising start to collaborative efforts for socio-economic development in the region.
Recent Stories
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Uzbek business community welcomes KSA’s $20 billion investment in Uzbekistan55 minutes ago
-
Equipping with essential skills vital for economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,600 per tola to Rs. 238,0002 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal holds meeting to tackle border area challenges2 hours ago
-
China's fixed-asset transport investment hits 712.5 bln yuan in Q13 hours ago
-
China's fixed-asset transport investment hits 712.5 bln yuan in Q14 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 20248 hours ago
-
CCP approves scheme of arrangement for restructuring of PIACL17 hours ago
-
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 519 hours ago
-
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools19 hours ago
-
Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor19 hours ago