Jam Kamal informed about Pak-Africa trade initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A delegation led by Chairman of the Southern Africa Trade Federation, South Africa, Muhammad Rafique Memon, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss avenues for enhancing trade cooperation between Pakistan and Southern African countries.

The chairman informed the minister about the upcoming Pak-Africa Trade Affair, a major trade exhibition to be hosted by the South African government in Islamabad. The event will showcase opportunities in key sectors including tourism, agriculture, services, and defence.

Additionally, he announced a three-day seminar to be held from May 24 to 26, which will see participation from three South African ministers. He extended an invitation to Minister Jam Kamal Khan to attend the event.

Seeking government support for these initiatives, Memon emphasized the need for collaboration to boost bilateral trade.

In response, the commerce minister encouraged the Federation to engage with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) for possible collaboration.