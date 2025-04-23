Jam Kamal Informed About Pak-Africa Trade Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 08:36 PM
A delegation led by Chairman of the Southern Africa Trade Federation, South Africa, Muhammad Rafique Memon, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss avenues for enhancing trade cooperation between Pakistan and Southern African countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A delegation led by Chairman of the Southern Africa Trade Federation, South Africa, Muhammad Rafique Memon, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss avenues for enhancing trade cooperation between Pakistan and Southern African countries.
The chairman informed the minister about the upcoming Pak-Africa Trade Affair, a major trade exhibition to be hosted by the South African government in Islamabad. The event will showcase opportunities in key sectors including tourism, agriculture, services, and defence.
Additionally, he announced a three-day seminar to be held from May 24 to 26, which will see participation from three South African ministers. He extended an invitation to Minister Jam Kamal Khan to attend the event.
Seeking government support for these initiatives, Memon emphasized the need for collaboration to boost bilateral trade.
In response, the commerce minister encouraged the Federation to engage with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) for possible collaboration.
Recent Stories
Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education C ..
Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, fans in jails to be ensured
Anti-Polio campaign in full swing
UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI
AC takes notice of BISP Scam
Counter-terrorism efforts positively impact KP's security: Experts
Two killed, several injured in Khairpur coach accident
AJK medical college to hold 3 day scientific symposium
IHC dismisses KP minister's case over non-pursuance
Secretary Transport visits proposed site for construction of local Bus Stand
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti forms parliamentary committee to de ..
Two Pakistani astronauts to be trained in China for spaceflight missions
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal informed about Pak-Africa trade initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board19 minutes ago
-
Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB27 minutes ago
-
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports32 minutes ago
-
MCCI seeks govt help to end traffic jam at Moro in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Habib Arif posted as DG Culture & Tourism Authority2 hours ago
-
LESCO chief hints at ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ Programme3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.11,700 to 352,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points40 minutes ago
-
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed40 minutes ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar40 minutes ago