Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister Meet To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:53 PM

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with Iranian Minister for Industry, Mining, and Trade Mohammad Atabak and discussed strengthening trade relations, enhancing industrial cooperation, and cultural exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with Iranian Minister for Industry, Mining, and Trade Mohammad Atabak and discussed strengthening trade relations, enhancing industrial cooperation, and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of boosting economic ties through increased bilateral trade and investment, said a news release here on Wednesday.

They also explored avenues for collaboration in sectors of mutual interest. There is huge potential for bilateral trade however it is yet to be realized.

The ministers discussed the potential for Pakistan and Iran to cooperate more closely in the regional market and beyond, leveraging the SCO platform to facilitate trade growth and regional stability.

Jam Kamal Khan highlighted strategic location of both brotherly countries as a gateway to Central Asia and middle East.

He stressed the need for stronger economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, not only to enhance bilateral trade but also to promote prosperity in the wider region.

Both sides expressed their commitment to continuing discussions and developing action plans to overcome existing trade barriers and streamline regulations to facilitate smoother business interactions between the two countries.

The meeting underscores the importance of regional cooperation through platforms like SCO, as both Pakistan and Iran look to strengthen ties and enhance their roles in the global market.

The Iranian Minister invited his counterpart for a high level visit to Iran.

