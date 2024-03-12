Open Menu

Jam Kamal Khan Assumes Office As Federal Minister For Commerce

Published March 12, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Jam Kamal Khan officially on Tuesday assumed his duties as the Federal Minister for Commerce, marking a new chapter in his political career.

He was received by Federal Secretary for Commerce, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha at the Ministry, said a press release issued here.

The Minister brings a wealth of experience to his new role. During his inaugural briefing, the Ministry's scope and objectives were outlined.

Minister Khan emphasized focus on growth, investment and the need to fully facilitate both local and foreign investors, believing that Pakistan can achieve significant strides through an inclusive approach.

He expressed his commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to overcoming the country's economic challenges.

Emphasizing his dedication to enhancing trade volume, the Minister identified key sectors like mining, livestock, and textiles as areas for modernization.

He highlighted the importance of aligning with global standards and adopting modern practices.

The Minister further emphasized the need to move beyond conventional trade approaches and embrace proactive measures to improve Pakistan's position in the global market.

The Minister noted a communication received from Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the former Minister for Commerce.

Both agreed on the importance of establishing a closer relationship between the business community and the Ministry of Commerce.

Jam Kamal Khan hails from NA-257 Lasbela and served as Chief Minister, Balochistan. His political journey began with two terms as District Nazim of Lasbela, followed by his election to the National Assembly in 2013.

He notably served as Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Resources under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Mr. Khan's leadership qualities were evident when he was elected as the first president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in 2018.

Following his success at the provincial level as Chief Minister from 2018 to 2021, he now brings his extensive background in governance and commitment to public service to the role of Federal Minister for Commerce.Mr. Kamal’s proactive approach signals a dynamic new era for Pakistan's commerce landscape.

With his leadership, the Ministry of Commerce is poised to steer Pakistan's commerce sector towards a future of growth and prosperity.

