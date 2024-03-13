Open Menu

Jam Kamal Khan Leads Trade Initiative To Address Economic Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) In response to directives from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chaired meeting at the Ministry of Commerce, marking a proactive approach to addressing current economic challenges.

During the meeting, Minister Khan reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to increasing the nation's trade volume, said a press release issued here.

He emphasized the urgency of meeting the targets set by the Prime Minister and outlined plans for implementing proactive measures. Minister Khan outlined a clear vision for the Ministry's direction over the next five years. This vision prioritizes increased trade volume, enhanced investment opportunities, and a focus on aligning with global standards.

He emphasized the crucial role of both local and foreign investors in achieving these goals and pledged to create a more facilitating environment for all.

The Minister further emphasized the importance of measurable targets and tasked the Ministry with setting ambitious yet achievable benchmarks for growth and progress.

Recognizing the critical role of trade revitalization, Minister Khan underscored the importance of strengthening relationships with both domestic and foreign business communities.

He highlighted the necessity of collaboration with stakeholders at all levels to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Minister Khan reaffirmed the government's dedication to creating a favourable environment for investment and trade.

He emphasized the importance of fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable development to promote long-term economic prosperity.

Minister Khan stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors.

This collaboration will focus on overcoming current challenges in the global market while capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

He expressed his unwavering determination to implement actionable strategies that will contribute to Pakistan's economic recovery and long-term success.

Minister Khan's proactive approach signifies the government's unwavering commitment to revitalizing trade.

These efforts aim to steer Pakistan towards a future of sustainable growth amidst current economic uncertainties.

