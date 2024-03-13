Jam Kamal Khan Leads Trade Initiative To Address Economic Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) In response to directives from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chaired meeting at the Ministry of Commerce, marking a proactive approach to addressing current economic challenges.
During the meeting, Minister Khan reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to increasing the nation's trade volume, said a press release issued here.
He emphasized the urgency of meeting the targets set by the Prime Minister and outlined plans for implementing proactive measures. Minister Khan outlined a clear vision for the Ministry's direction over the next five years. This vision prioritizes increased trade volume, enhanced investment opportunities, and a focus on aligning with global standards.
He emphasized the crucial role of both local and foreign investors in achieving these goals and pledged to create a more facilitating environment for all.
The Minister further emphasized the importance of measurable targets and tasked the Ministry with setting ambitious yet achievable benchmarks for growth and progress.
Recognizing the critical role of trade revitalization, Minister Khan underscored the importance of strengthening relationships with both domestic and foreign business communities.
He highlighted the necessity of collaboration with stakeholders at all levels to achieve sustainable economic growth.
Minister Khan reaffirmed the government's dedication to creating a favourable environment for investment and trade.
He emphasized the importance of fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable development to promote long-term economic prosperity.
Minister Khan stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors.
This collaboration will focus on overcoming current challenges in the global market while capitalizing on emerging opportunities.
He expressed his unwavering determination to implement actionable strategies that will contribute to Pakistan's economic recovery and long-term success.
Minister Khan's proactive approach signifies the government's unwavering commitment to revitalizing trade.
These efforts aim to steer Pakistan towards a future of sustainable growth amidst current economic uncertainties.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Business
-
SECP holds meeting with insurance 'Companies on Digitization'1 hour ago
-
Documentation of economy, digitization top Govt priorities: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains8 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar8 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points8 minutes ago
-
Final IMF SBA review to start on Thursday8 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress of National Centers of emerging technologies8 minutes ago
-
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks extend losing streak amid monetary policy shift concerns8 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's forex trading falls in February8 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,800 to Rs 228,300 per tola5 hours ago