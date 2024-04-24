Jam Kamal leads efforts to enhance IT Capacity for trade monitoring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to assess the effectiveness and sufficiency of the Information Technology (IT) infrastructure of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The meeting was deliberated the current IT capabilities of the ministry, particularly in monitoring trade activities, international imports and exports, remittances, and other key performance indicators (KPIs).

Minister underscored the indispensable role of digital solutions in facilitating the acquisition of accurate and comprehensive information and data essential for informed decision-making. It was enacted, but its further utilization and enhancement need deliberation.

Recognizing the transformative potential of technological advancements, he emphasized the imperative for leveraging digital tools to enhance the efficiency and precision of trade-related data monitoring and analysis.

Furthermore, the Minister Kamal stressed the importance of fostering collaboration for exchange of information and data dealing with trade and economic development among diverse stakeholders, including federal and provincial organizations.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the necessity for proactive measures to augment the IT capacity of the Ministry of Commerce, aligning with the broad vision of harnessing technology to propel economic growth and prosperity.

The Minister directed to further work on developing the dashboard to a much-updated level for better analysis and review.

Minister Kamal reiterated the commitment of the ministry to embrace innovation and digital solutions as integral components of its operational framework.

He highlighted the significance of developing synergy among these entities to leverage the digital infrastructure for the attainment of trade and economic development.

The initiative led by Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan signifies a concerted effort towards modernizing trade monitoring mechanisms, poised to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the realm of commerce and international trade.