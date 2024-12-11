Open Menu

Jam Kamal Pledges Support For Chemical Industry Amid Power, EFS Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Jam kamal pledges support for Chemical Industry amid power, EFS Challenges

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday assured the government’s full support in addressing critical challenges related to captive power, energy costs, and Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday assured the government’s full support in addressing critical challenges related to captive power, energy costs, and Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

He said during a meeting with Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA), said a news release.

Jam Kamal highlighted the government’s proactive engagement on these issues, adding that he had already taken up the matter at the level of the Prime Minister and held inter-ministerial discussions with the Finance, Power, and Petroleum Ministries.

“This is not just an energy issue; it may otherwise impact exports, industry, and the broader economy,” he emphasized.

The minister revealed ongoing talks with international partners to secure relief while ensuring compliance with the commitments.

Jam confirmed the Finance Minister’s willingness to support the industry and promised high-level advocacy if necessary.

“If required, the direct engagement at highest level will be made with the international financer to ensure sustainability for the industry,” he said.

The minister endorsed PCMA’s concerns about the high cost of switching from captive power to the national grid.

“Industries cannot absorb the jump from 7.7 cents to around 16 cents per kWh without severe economic consequences,” he noted, warning that closures would result in unemployment, reduced exports, and a negative investment climate.

Minister Jam urged the industry to remain engaged with the government, assuring them of continued support. “We are with you and are pursuing these matters at all levels to ensure the sustainability of the sector,” he concluded.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and industry to sustain growth and competitiveness in challenging economic conditions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

10 minutes ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

3 minutes ago
 Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

3 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

3 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

3 minutes ago
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

3 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, ..

Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects

10 minutes ago
 Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cric ..

Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament

3 minutes ago
 Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, ..

Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,S ..

3 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, direct ..

CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business