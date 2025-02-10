Jam Kamal reaches Belarus to strengthen trade, economic relatios

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has arrived in Belarus to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, commerce ministry said here on Monday.

According to press release issued by the ministry, the federal minister was received at the airport by Belarusian Deputy Minister for Energy, Dzianis Maroz.

During his visit, the minister will co-chair the 8th session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) alongside Belarusian Minister of Energy, Alexey Kushnarenko.

The session will focus on strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the press release added.

The minister’s agenda includes high-level meetings with Belarusian government officials, comprising engagements with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy, and Ministry of Agriculture and food. A signing ceremony of the Protocol will also take place.

Additionally, a reception will be hosted in his honor, featuring discussions on enhancing trade relations between the two nations.