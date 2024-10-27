Jam Kamal Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Kashmiris' Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday reiterated Pakistan's steadfast commitment to the Kashmiris' cause, emphasizing the nation’s dedication to advocating for the freedom, dignity, and justice of the Kashmiri people.
As the country stands united with the people of Kashmir, honoring their sacrifices and supporting their rightful pursuit of peace, said a news release.
"We observe Black Day, marking the beginning of a decades-long struggle faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir since 27th October 1947", the minister said.
This solemn day serves as a reminder of the injustices endured by the Kashmiri people and their unwavering determination to secure their right to self-determination, a right recognized by international law and United Nations resolutions.
On this day, the people and government of Pakistan stand in steadfast solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who continue to face severe hardships under oppressive conditions.
Their courage and resilience inspire us, and we remain committed to advocating for their cause on every global stage.
It is crucial that the international community honors its promises to the people of Kashmir, working towards a peaceful and just solution that respects their wishes and rights.
