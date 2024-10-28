Jam Kamal Stresses Need For Strong Shipping Sector To Achieve Transshipment Hub
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 10:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In a meeting focused on Pakistan's maritime potential, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday emphasized the need to develop and support the country's shipping sector, asserting that without a robust shipping industry, Pakistan cannot achieve its ambition of becoming a regional transshipment hub.
The meeting was attended Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Parlimentary Secreatry Commerce Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed, and President of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs, who met with the minister at his office to discuss key maritime strategies and opportunities, said a news release.
Vice Admiral Saeed highlighted the importance of recognizing shipping as a formalized industry, suggesting that the sector needs "industry status" to thrive and attract the necessary investment and protections.
He noted that Pakistan’s strategic location gives it a natural advantage, which, if properly leveraged, could make it an ideal shipping and logistics hub for global trade routes.
Saeed also pointed out Pakistan’s strong footing in the shipbreaking sector, an industry that has significant potential for growth due to the country’s proximity to major maritime routes.
The minister echoed the Vice Admiral’s insights, emphasizing that Pakistan’s shipping sector could stimulate development across as many as 70 interlinked industries, from logistics and warehousing to manufacturing and trade services.
"The government is committed to supporting this sector and its growth potential," said Khan, adding that a thriving maritime industry could serve as a backbone for wider economic development, creating jobs and enhancing Pakistan’s standing in international trade.
Both the officials recognized the potential for new jobs and economic activity that could arise from elevating Pakistan's status as a shipping hub, serving both regional and global markets.
