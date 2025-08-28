Jam Kamal Stresses R&D In Seed Sector To Boost Agro-based Exports
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening research and development (R&D) in Pakistan’s seed sector, terming it a critical enabler for the country’s agriculture-driven exports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening research and development (R&D) in Pakistan’s seed sector, terming it a critical enabler for the country’s agriculture-driven exports.
Speaking at a briefing organized by the Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department (FSC&RD) and the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), the minister emphasized that access to high-quality certified seeds is directly linked to improving farm productivity and enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistani agro-products in global markets, said a news release.
The minister urged the seed authorities and organizations to further improve the mechanisms for ensuring availability of certified seeds to farmers.
He highlighted that the gaps in varietal development, limited investment in R&D, and dependence on imported hybrids have weakened the seed sector, making it essential to promote local research and encourage partnerships between public and private institutions.
Jam Kamal assured that, if required, financial assistance could be extended through the Export Development Fund (EDF) to support initiatives that strengthen the seed certification system, encourage adoption of climate-resilient varieties, and improve the overall value chain for agriculture-based exports.
The FSC&RD presentation highlighted several challenges, including narrow genetic diversity, low investment in hybrid development, delays in variety approval processes, and rising import dependency.
It also identified opportunities such as public-private partnerships for hybrid development, biotechnology research, and accession to global forums like OECD, UPOV, and ISTA to ease trade barriers.
Jam Kamal Khan concluded that ensuring reliable access to certified seeds, supported by strong R&D and effective regulation, will not only boost farm yields but also open new avenues for Pakistan’s agricultural exports. “Our farmers and exporters deserve a seed system that delivers quality, innovation, and competitiveness,” he remarked.
Recent Stories
Fire safety seminar held to promote industrial safety awareness
Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agro-based exports
Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari
May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case
Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River
China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens str ..
Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal stresses R&D in seed sector to boost agro-based exports51 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.62 billion7 minutes ago
-
Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Expo Indonesia13 minutes ago
-
CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of directors57 minutes ago
-
PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan57 minutes ago
-
SECP initiates key collaboration with stakeholders2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs with DRAP on insulin production2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 202512 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 20252 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 20253 days ago
-
Pakistan Railways to launch Karachi-Lahore bullet train by 2030 under CPEC3 days ago