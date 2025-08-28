Open Menu

Jam Kamal Stresses R&D In Seed Sector To Boost Agro-based Exports

Published August 28, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening research and development (R&D) in Pakistan’s seed sector, terming it a critical enabler for the country’s agriculture-driven exports.

Speaking at a briefing organized by the Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department (FSC&RD) and the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), the minister emphasized that access to high-quality certified seeds is directly linked to improving farm productivity and enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistani agro-products in global markets, said a news release.

The minister urged the seed authorities and organizations to further improve the mechanisms for ensuring availability of certified seeds to farmers.

He highlighted that the gaps in varietal development, limited investment in R&D, and dependence on imported hybrids have weakened the seed sector, making it essential to promote local research and encourage partnerships between public and private institutions.

Jam Kamal assured that, if required, financial assistance could be extended through the Export Development Fund (EDF) to support initiatives that strengthen the seed certification system, encourage adoption of climate-resilient varieties, and improve the overall value chain for agriculture-based exports.

The FSC&RD presentation highlighted several challenges, including narrow genetic diversity, low investment in hybrid development, delays in variety approval processes, and rising import dependency.

It also identified opportunities such as public-private partnerships for hybrid development, biotechnology research, and accession to global forums like OECD, UPOV, and ISTA to ease trade barriers.

Jam Kamal Khan concluded that ensuring reliable access to certified seeds, supported by strong R&D and effective regulation, will not only boost farm yields but also open new avenues for Pakistan’s agricultural exports. “Our farmers and exporters deserve a seed system that delivers quality, innovation, and competitiveness,” he remarked.

