Open Menu

Jam Kamal Urges Pakistan-Belarus Trade Boost: Potential Yet To Be Fully Exploited

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploited

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for Pakistan and Belarus to elevate their bilateral trade relations to fully exploit their potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for Pakistan and Belarus to elevate their bilateral trade relations to fully exploit their potential.

Pakistan has been exporting a diverse range of goods to Belarus, including medicaments, optical/medical apparatus, rice, leather articles, textiles, cutlery, footwear, sports requisites, cotton garments, salt, and mangoes, said a press release issued here.

However, Pakistan's imports from Belarus consist of agriculture tractors, fertilizer, wood pulp, and motor vehicles.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Pakistan's significant position as the fourth-largest dairy producer globally, suggesting that the country has the capability to become a major exporter in this sector.

He urged the exploration of new avenues and potential to capitalize on this opportunity, proposing that Belarus upgrade its tractors to meet Pakistan's agricultural requirements.

Despite a recorded total trade volume of $19.05 million, Minister Jam Kamal Khan indicated that this figure falls short of the true potential of trade between the two nations.

He referenced the outcomes of the 6th Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) session held in Minsk from January 12-13, 2023, where both parties evaluated ongoing bilateral cooperation in trade.

Additionally, the Ambassador, Mr. Andrei Metelitsa emphasized Belarus's expertise in manufacturing harvesters and electric vehicle (EV) transports, suggesting deeper cooperation between the two countries in these sectors.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan underlined the importance of both business-to-business (B to B) meetings and government-to-government (G to G) dialogues to enhance trade volume and strengthen bilateral ties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Agriculture Vehicles Vehicle Minsk Belarus January Commerce Textile Cotton From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center ..

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian

22 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture

23 seconds ago
 Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist pa ..

Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..

25 seconds ago
 Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer

Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer

13 seconds ago
 UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on D ..

UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar

15 seconds ago
 World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arrang ..

World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged

16 seconds ago
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace ..

Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held

20 seconds ago
 Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

7 minutes ago
 300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover area ..

300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Fram ..

Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development

6 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits Planning and Developm ..

World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP

6 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits FF Steel

US Consul General visits FF Steel

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business