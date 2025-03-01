Jam Kamal Visits Tashkent Pharma Park To Explore Collaboration Opportunities
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday visited Tashkent Pharma Park to explore potential cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the pharmaceutical sector.
He was accompanied by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, along with Ata Ullah, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan, said a news release.
Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Abdulla Azizov, Chairman of the Pharm Agency Uzbekistan, who briefed them on the park’s history, achievements, and facilities available for pharmaceutical industries.
The minister toured various departments of the park, gaining insights into its advanced infrastructure and research capabilities.
During the visit, Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the significant opportunities for collaboration between the pharma park and Pakistani medical universities, and herbal medicine industries.
He emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral ties in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to enhance research, production, and trade.
The minister also visited the park’s warehouse facility, reviewing its storage and logistics capabilities.
The visit underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger trade and investment relations with Uzbekistan, particularly in the growing pharmaceutical sector.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal visits Tashkent Pharma Park to explore collaboration opportunities6 minutes ago
-
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 20255 hours ago
-
Govt slashes prices of all petroleum products14 hours ago
-
OGDCL declares highest-ever quarterly dividend of Rs 4.05 per share18 hours ago
-
Industries Minister launches Ramazan Relief Package at Utility Store in Islamabad19 hours ago
-
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan20 hours ago
-
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time20 hours ago
-
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industrial growth20 hours ago
-
SECP’s Policy Board approves amendments to insurance regulatory framework21 hours ago
-
Advancement in space technology ‘guarantee’ for economic growth, national Security: Ahsan Iqbal21 hours ago