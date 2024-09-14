Jam Pushes For Licensed Fuel Stations To Boost Balochistan's Economic Growth
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan, led by its Senior Vice Chairman Tariq Mehmood, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore the expansion and development of the fuel oil industry in Balochistan.
The discussions focused on increasing the presence of licensed fuel stations across the province, aiming to provide quality products and better services for the local population, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
During the meeting, Tariq Mehmood emphasized the need for a gradual rollout of licensed fuel stations in Balochistan, stating that this would ensure high-quality fuel products for the region and improve overall consumer experience. He called for increased facilitation to the people through these regulated stations.
Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan suggested that each oil company should have at least two to three fuel stations in each district of the province to boost business activities and create employment opportunities. Such initiatives would support Balochistan's economic growth, he added.
Jam Kamal Khan contacted Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, during the meeting to seek his support.
The Chief Minister appreciated the idea and assured full backing from the provincial government.
Jam Kamal Khan also reaffirmed the federal government’s full support for the Oil Marketing Association's plans.
Jam highlighted that the shift toward licensed fuel stations would benefit both consumers and sellers by ensuring quality control and fostering a competitive business environment.
"We should gradually move towards a framework of licensed fuel stations, which would create a win-win situation for all involved, ensuring consumers receive high-quality products while boosting business opportunities for station owners," the minister remarked.
In closing, the Federal Minister assured his availability and support for any initiatives aimed at increasing business volume and contributing to the country’s economic development.
Jam Kamal expressed optimism about the future of the fuel oil industry in Balochistan and its potential to drive regional growth.
