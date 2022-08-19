UrduPoint.com

Jameel Ahmed Appointed As New SBP Governor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

The Finance Division has issued notification for appointment of Jameel Ahmed after approval from the President for next five years.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) The federal government on Friday appointed Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Ahmed was seeing earlier as deputy governor of the central bank.

The Finance Division also issued a notification which said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Section 11A(1) read with Section 14(1) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Act 1956 (Amended 2022), Jameel Ahmad is appointed as Governor State Bank of Pakistan for a term of five (5) years with the approval of the President of Pakistan, upon the recommendation of Federal Government,".

Reza Baqir was serving as governor of the SBP but his tenure ended and the coalition government did not make any decision to extend his tenure.

After Baqir's departure, Murtaza Syed assumed the position of the State Bank of Pakistan's acting governor.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail congratulated Jameel Ahmed over assuming the charge.

