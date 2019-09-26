James Caan shares his success stories with Numlians

Serial entrepreneur and chairman of UK Government's start up Loan Scheme, Mr. James Caan in a seminar held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Thursday shared his success stories with the students as well as useful tips to become a successful businessman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Serial entrepreneur and chairman of UK Government's start up Loan Scheme, Mr. James Caan in a seminar held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Thursday shared his success stories with the students as well as useful tips to become a successful businessman.

He was speaking as a chief guest in a seminar on "JumpStart Pakistan & Its Role in Pakistani Entrepreneurial Ecosystem" organized by Business Incubation Center of NUML (BICON).

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Amjad Pervaiz, Chairman Jumpstart Pakistan and SVP Jumpstart Pakistan, faculty members and large number of students also attended the event.

James Caan in his address said that Pakistan is a fertile land in terms of businesses and Pakistanis are eager to do businesses.

While sharing his life story he told the audience that he started his business without enough money and later founded companies whose turnover was over one billion Euros.

He said that having an idea is not enough to start a business; you must have the courage to run a business.

"Every single day he faced different challenge and he cope all with courage", she said while sharing useful tips and his success story with the students.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim appreciated honorable guest over his tremendous efforts and said that Pakistani youth need to follow the footprints of James Caan to excel in life and play their role for the national uplift.

He thanked the honourable guests and hoped such interactions will be continued in future to get some solid results.