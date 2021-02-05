(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Jasmhoro Chambers of Commerce and Kotri Trade and Industry on Friday organized a rally to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The traders and business community representatives took out rally from Quetta Chowk to Jamshoro railway crossing and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities against innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

Industrial workers, labourers and traders while holding banners and placards demanded of the international community to take notice of human rights violation in occupied valley by Indian armed forces.

They said people of Pakistan including business community would continue their full support in their struggle for their right to self � determination till resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of people of Kashmir and the United Nation's resolutions.