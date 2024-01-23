Jan 26 last date for admission in B.Ed program

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for admission in B.Ed program (1.5 years) and its last date is January 26, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for admission in B.Ed program (1.5 years) and its last date is January 26, 2024.

According to Principal UAF Community College Prof Dr Anjum Zia, the degree holders of BS/BS (Honors)/MA or MSc can apply for the program.

The admission is opened for B.Ed degree (Morning-Evening and Weekend) programs at Main Campus whereas weekend program at Community College PARS campus.

The application form can be downloaded from the university website or can be obtained from Community College Office PARS Campus or College Office, Old Zoology Department Main Campus, he added.