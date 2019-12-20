UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Aims To Develop Russian Economy, Enhance Business Opportunities - Japanese Minister Of Economy, Trade And Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Japan Aims to Develop Russian Economy, Enhance Business Opportunities - Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama

Tokyo plans to foster mutually beneficial economic cooperation with Moscow, aiming to support the development of the Russian economy and promote opportunities for Japanese business, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said in an interview with Sputnik

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Tokyo plans to foster mutually beneficial economic cooperation with Moscow, aiming to support the development of the Russian economy and promote opportunities for Japanese business, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said in an interview with Sputnik.

Moscow hosted on Thursday the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, co-chaired by Russian Economic Development Minister Oreshkin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Both Oreshkin and Motegi expressed hope for the further strengthening of ties.

"Through economic cooperation between the two countries we would like to contribute to improving living conditions for Russian citizens and further development of Russian economy," the minister said.

He added that the eight-point cooperation plan put forward in 2016 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe covers areas that coincide with the 12 national projects on economic and social development initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Japan and Russia currently have over 200 joint projects, with productivity improvement and product diversification being important aspects of cooperation. According to the Japanese minister, a mutual benefit was the "key to successful Russian-Japanese partnership".

"We seek to improve productivity in Russian enterprises by sending Japanese specialists there and receiving Russian trainees in Japan. This cooperation leads to business expansion between the two countries," Kajiyama said, adding that he would like to step up interaction in the framework of trade and investment.

According to the Japanese minister, Russia and Japan were also successfully developing cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises. In July, the Japanese side participated in the Innoprom International Industrial Fair in Yekaterinburg, while in October, representatives of Russian businesses attended the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies in the Japanese city of Chiba.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Moscow Russia Tokyo Vladimir Putin Yekaterinburg Japan July October 2016 2018 Industry

Recent Stories

Suspect held,distillery unearthed during search op ..

3 minutes ago

Court awards 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 mln fine ..

3 minutes ago

Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22 in Sial ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to eradicating polio from province: ..

3 minutes ago

Police adopts strict security arrangements at Masq ..

1 second ago

Myanmar achieves 50 pct nationwide electrification ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.