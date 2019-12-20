Japan Aims to Develop Russian Economy, Enhance Business Opportunities - Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama

Tokyo plans to foster mutually beneficial economic cooperation with Moscow, aiming to support the development of the Russian economy and promote opportunities for Japanese business, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said in an interview with Sputnik

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Tokyo plans to foster mutually beneficial economic cooperation with Moscow, aiming to support the development of the Russian economy and promote opportunities for Japanese business, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said in an interview with Sputnik.

Moscow hosted on Thursday the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, co-chaired by Russian Economic Development Minister Oreshkin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Both Oreshkin and Motegi expressed hope for the further strengthening of ties.

"Through economic cooperation between the two countries we would like to contribute to improving living conditions for Russian citizens and further development of Russian economy," the minister said.

He added that the eight-point cooperation plan put forward in 2016 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe covers areas that coincide with the 12 national projects on economic and social development initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Japan and Russia currently have over 200 joint projects, with productivity improvement and product diversification being important aspects of cooperation. According to the Japanese minister, a mutual benefit was the "key to successful Russian-Japanese partnership".

"We seek to improve productivity in Russian enterprises by sending Japanese specialists there and receiving Russian trainees in Japan. This cooperation leads to business expansion between the two countries," Kajiyama said, adding that he would like to step up interaction in the framework of trade and investment.

According to the Japanese minister, Russia and Japan were also successfully developing cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises. In July, the Japanese side participated in the Innoprom International Industrial Fair in Yekaterinburg, while in October, representatives of Russian businesses attended the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies in the Japanese city of Chiba.