Japan Airlines Buys 42 Aircraft From Airbus, Boeing
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Japan Airlines said Thursday that it is buying 42 airplanes from Boeing and Airbus as part of a drive to boost its international and domestic operations.
32 new aircraft from Airbus and 10 from Boeing in orders worth billions of Dollars.
The firm said it would "introduce a total of 21 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Airbus, along with 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft from The Boeing Company, as part of its fleet renewal plan".
A spokesperson declined to comment on the financial details of the orders when contacted by AFP.
But a separate statement listed the "catalogue" prices of the planes, which in total comes to around $12.9 billion.
One of the Airbus A350-900 planes is to replace one of the same model destroyed in an accident with another airplane at Tokyo's Haneda airport on January 2, it said.
All 379 people on board the JAL Airbus escaped just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames, but five of the six people on the smaller aircraft died.
The airline said it will add 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and 10 Boeing 787-9 to its international routes, adding to its existing fleet of more than 50 Boeing 787-series planes.
"These new aircraft introductions aim to enhance and expand the capacity of JAL's international operations, with a Primary focus on regions such as North America, Asia, and India where future growth is expected," it said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
More Stories From Business
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 11.92% in 8 months57 minutes ago
-
Machinery import goes up by 21.43% in eight months2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 20245 hours ago
-
US Fed expected to keep rates on hold & debate timing of cuts15 hours ago
-
Stock markets in holding pattern before Fed announcement lands15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations15 hours ago
-
Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Stock markets hold largely steady before Fed rate meeting17 hours ago
-
EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister18 hours ago