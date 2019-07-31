UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Airlines' Quarterly Net Profit Down 32%

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:31 PM

Japan Airlines' quarterly net profit down 32%

Japanese carrier Japan Airlines said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 32.1 percent due to growing fuel costs and the impact of the US-China trade war on cargo demand

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Japanese carrier Japan Airlines said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 32.1 percent due to growing fuel costs and the impact of the US-China trade war on cargo demand.

Bottom-line profit fell to 11.9 billion Yen ($110 million) for the April-June period from 17.5 billion yen a year earlier, but sales rose 4.0 percent to 355.7 billion yen.

Fuel costs were growing as tensions mount between the US and Iran, JAL said in a statement, adding that the company outlook was "uncertain".

Revenue from international cargo businesses fell 3.3 percent due in part to "US-China trade friction", it said.

The firm left their full-year forecast in place, projecting net profit at 114 billion yen for the fiscal year to March on sales of 1.56 trillion yen.

On Tuesday, ANA Holdings said its first quarter net profit fell by almost 30 percent on rising costs and a higher tax burden, despite increased sales.

ANA also kept its annual forecasts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Company Japan March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka is deporting Pakistani nationals, guy sh ..

5 minutes ago

Plunderers of national wealth to face accountabili ..

11 minutes ago

Puma ups 2019 ambitions after strong Q2, Man City ..

11 minutes ago

EssilorLuxottica eyes bigger future with GrandVisi ..

11 minutes ago

China halts individual travel to Taiwan: tourism m ..

17 minutes ago

Israel okays 700 Palestinian homes, 6,000 settler ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.