Japan Allocates $48Bln To Mitigate Inflation Impact Amid Ukrainian Crisis - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 06:13 PM

The Japanese cabinet has unveiled a relief package worth 6.2 trillion yen ($48 billion) in efforts to alleviate the impact of rising prices on households and small businesses as the situation in Ukraine continues to affect trade and global economic growth, Japanese media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The Japanese cabinet has unveiled a relief package worth 6.2 trillion Yen ($48 billion) in efforts to alleviate the impact of rising prices on households and small businesses as the situation in Ukraine continues to affect trade and global economic growth, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

The package comes against the backdrop of soaring fuel costs and food prices, blamed on the Ukrainian crisis, with the April consumer inflation reaching a seven-year record of 2%. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen has been sliding rapidly over the past weeks, reaching a 20-year low recently, thereby increasing the cost of imports while putting pressure on consumer spending.

"We should prevent surging raw material and other prices from becoming a bottleneck to the recovery of social and economic activities from the COVID-19 pandemic at any cost," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

The relief measures will be based on four pillars, namely curbing oil prices, securing stable food supplies, providing support for small and medium-sized enterprises and helping struggling households, according to the report. Some of the concrete measures will include cash payments of 50,000 yen ($400) per child for low-income families, increased subsidies to oil wholesalers to curtail retail gasoline prices, and support for livestock farms, the news agency said.

Costs levied by the package are expected to aggravate the public debt crisis that Japan has been facing for years, being one of the heavily indebted countries among the developed economies. Furthermore, in the view of the record budget adopted by Japan in 2022 and in the light of COVID-19 and the Ukrainian crisis, the issue of restoring the country's financial health will be pushed to the back burner, the news agency argued.

