UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Allows Entry For S. Korean Businessmen Without 14-Day COVID-19 Quarantine - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:39 PM

Japan Allows Entry for S. Korean Businessmen Without 14-Day COVID-19 Quarantine - Ministry

The government of Japan has agreed to allow business people from South Korea to enter the country without the necessity of spending 14 days in quarantine due to COVID-19 starting October 8, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The government of Japan has agreed to allow business people from South Korea to enter the country without the necessity of spending 14 days in quarantine due to COVID-19 starting October 8, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, business people planning a short-term stay in Japan of up to 90 days will be exempt from quarantine if they have a negative COVID-19 test result received over the past 72 hours before the entry and the written plan of the trip.

Upon arrival in Japan, an individual will have to undergo another coronavirus test and install an application on a smartphone that will monitor the health condition and movement of a business traveler for 14 days.

During this period, the individual can travel from the place of residence to the place of work only by car in his use.

Long-term visitors from South Korea are required to be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival and self-isolate for 14 days.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Tuesday about the importance of restoring economic ties with South Korea, which has been disrupted by the spread of coronavirus. Japan is South Korea's third-largest trading partner.

The announcement comes seven months after Japan imposed entry restrictions on South Koreans in order to contain the spread of the infection and in the light of problems in bilateral relations caused by wartime history and trade issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Car Japan South Korea October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Cons ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Assembly shows strong reaction on sedition cas ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.08 a barrel M ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ain Farms, first UAE farm to pledge commitment ..

26 minutes ago

EU removes Cayman Islands from tax-haven blacklist ..

2 minutes ago

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 12 straig ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.