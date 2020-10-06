Japan Allows Entry for S. Korean Businessmen Without 14-Day COVID-19 Quarantine - Ministry

The government of Japan has agreed to allow business people from South Korea to enter the country without the necessity of spending 14 days in quarantine due to COVID-19 starting October 8, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The government of Japan has agreed to allow business people from South Korea to enter the country without the necessity of spending 14 days in quarantine due to COVID-19 starting October 8, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, business people planning a short-term stay in Japan of up to 90 days will be exempt from quarantine if they have a negative COVID-19 test result received over the past 72 hours before the entry and the written plan of the trip.

Upon arrival in Japan, an individual will have to undergo another coronavirus test and install an application on a smartphone that will monitor the health condition and movement of a business traveler for 14 days.

During this period, the individual can travel from the place of residence to the place of work only by car in his use.

Long-term visitors from South Korea are required to be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival and self-isolate for 14 days.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Tuesday about the importance of restoring economic ties with South Korea, which has been disrupted by the spread of coronavirus. Japan is South Korea's third-largest trading partner.

The announcement comes seven months after Japan imposed entry restrictions on South Koreans in order to contain the spread of the infection and in the light of problems in bilateral relations caused by wartime history and trade issues.