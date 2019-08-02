UrduPoint.com
Japan Approves Bill Removing S. Korea From List Of Trusted Trading Partners

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:46 PM

Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners

Japan approved a proposal to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners Friday in additional ec onomic retaliation over a row surrounding wartime forced labor, dealing yet another heavy blow to their badly frayed relations

TOKYO,SEUOL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Japan approved a proposal to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners Friday in additional ec onomic retaliation over a row surrounding wartime forced labor, dealing yet another heavy blow to their badly frayed relations.

The Cabinet decision, which was widely expected, follows Tokyo's first restriction, imposed on July 4, that applies a tougher approval process for exports to South Korea of three key chemicals used for semiconductor and display production.

Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko announced at a press briefing that the new measure will take effect Aug. 28 after due procedures, Kyodo news reported.

The row began after South Korea's Supreme Court rulings last year that Japanese firms should compensate forced labor victims. Japan has vehemently protested the decisions, arguing all reparation issues stemming from its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea were settled under a 1965 accord that normalized bilateral ties.

Japan claims the export curbs are unrelated to the forced labor issue but few believe the claim.

Friday's decision, if put into effect around the end of this month, will strike South Korea off the whitelist of 27 countries, including Argentina, Britain, New Zealand and Australia, granted simplified procedures for purchasing sensitive goods that can be diverted for military use.

South Korea was added to the list in 2004 and is the first country whose preferential status has been revoked.

Under the measure, Japanese exporters will need individual authorization, rather than fast-track approval, for exports of around 1,120 dual-use items to South Korea. It is feared it would cause significant delays and disruptions to imports from Japan.

Although it is not yet clear which items will be most affected by Seoul's removal from the list, analysts speculate that sectors with strong growth potential, including lithium-ion batteries, carbon fiber and engineering equipment, could be the targets of Japan's stringent export controls.

But it could hit Japanese companies too, as they may lose revenue from Korean buyers.

