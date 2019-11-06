UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Approves Grant $ 60,613 For Social Development Project

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

Japan approves grant $ 60,613 for Social Development Project

The Government of Japan has decided to provide financial assistance of US $ 60,613 for a street pavement project in Union Council Beer, Haripur District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Japan has decided to provide financial assistance of US $ 60,613 for a street pavement project in Union Council Beer, Haripur District.

The grant will be provided to Badban Enterprises Development Forum- a local non-government organization in Haripur district said a statement issued from embassy of Japan in Islamabad here on Wednesday.

Agreement for the project was signed on November 6, between the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda and head of the recipient organization at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan in Islamabad.

The grant of US $ 60,613 to BEDF will be utilized for the pavement of streets, along with construction of drains, in six different villages of Beer Union Council. At present, due to broken or unpaved streets, mobility of local residents, particularly during rainy days, is extremely difficult.

It is expected that the project will benefit 11,685 individuals of the six villages with better streets infrastructure.

While addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda congratulated the recipient organization for winning the Japanese grant for their development project.

He expressed hope that the projects would help ensure easy mobility to local residents, especially women, children and elderly people of six villages.

The Government of Japan will continue to support people of Pakistan to improve their living standard and this project will contribute to strengthen decades long friendly relationship between the people of Japan and Pakistan, Mr. Matsuda said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Japan Haripur November Women From Government

Recent Stories

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

31 minutes ago

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hot ..

29 minutes ago

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

46 minutes ago

ADNOC to convene global energy leaders for annual ..

46 minutes ago

Farmers advised pest scouting to save cotton crop ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.