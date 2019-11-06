Japan approves grant $ 60,613 for Social Development Project

The Government of Japan has decided to provide financial assistance of US $ 60,613 for a street pavement project in Union Council Beer, Haripur District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Japan has decided to provide financial assistance of US $ 60,613 for a street pavement project in Union Council Beer, Haripur District.

The grant will be provided to Badban Enterprises Development Forum- a local non-government organization in Haripur district said a statement issued from embassy of Japan in Islamabad here on Wednesday.

Agreement for the project was signed on November 6, between the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda and head of the recipient organization at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan in Islamabad.

The grant of US $ 60,613 to BEDF will be utilized for the pavement of streets, along with construction of drains, in six different villages of Beer Union Council. At present, due to broken or unpaved streets, mobility of local residents, particularly during rainy days, is extremely difficult.

It is expected that the project will benefit 11,685 individuals of the six villages with better streets infrastructure.

While addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda congratulated the recipient organization for winning the Japanese grant for their development project.

He expressed hope that the projects would help ensure easy mobility to local residents, especially women, children and elderly people of six villages.

The Government of Japan will continue to support people of Pakistan to improve their living standard and this project will contribute to strengthen decades long friendly relationship between the people of Japan and Pakistan, Mr. Matsuda said.