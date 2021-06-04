UrduPoint.com
Japan Approves Roomi Foods Vapour As Mango Export Facility: Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood on Friday said Japan had allowed the facility of Pakistan,Roomi Foods Vapour heat treatment plant for the export of mangoes from Pakistan.

"I am glad to share that after Australia, now Japan has also allowed one mango export facility of Pakistan, Roomi Foods Vapour heat treatment plant, has been approved by Japanese Authorities for export of Mangoes from Pakistan," the adviser said in a tweet.

He said it (Roomi Foods Vapour) was the only facility equipped to process mangoes as per the Japanese government's quarantine requirements.

"I congratulate them for this and commend the facilitation provided by Department of Plant Protection of Pakistan and Trade Counsel Tokyo, Japan," he added.

Razak Dawood said Pakistan's exports of goods in the last 11 months of the current Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 stood at US$22.56 billion and its projected export of services during the period was US$ 5.4 billion.

"We expect that by the end of this FY, our total exports of goods and services will cross the US$ 30 billion mark," he said in another tweet.

