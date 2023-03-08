UrduPoint.com

Japan Books Record Current Account Deficit In January

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Japan books record current account deficit in January

Japan logged a record current account deficit in January, the government said in a report on Wednesday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Japan logged a record current account deficit in January, the government said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the current account deficit in the recording period stood at 1.98 trillion yen (14.4 billion U.S. dollars).

The ministry said in its preliminary report that the country had a goods trade deficit of 3.18 trillion yen (23.1 billion dollars), while services trade stood at a deficit of 758.4 billion yen (5.5 billion dollars), in the recording period.

Japan's primary income, meanwhile, which reflects returns on investments made overseas, logged a surplus of 2.

29 trillion yen (16.6 billion dollars), the ministry also said.

The data is keenly eyed by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Finance Ministry ahead of new potential policy changes or monetary easing or tapering measures.

In Japan, a current account surplus increases the nation's net foreign assets by the corresponding amount, and a current account deficit, as was the case in January, does the reverse.

Both the Japanese government and private payments are included in the calculation and it is called the current account because goods and services are generally consumed in the current period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Japan January Government Billion

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

22 minutes ago
 Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

43 minutes ago
 Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June ..

Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White c ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly T ..

Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.