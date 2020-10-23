UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan, Britain Sign Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:03 PM

Japan, Britain sign post-Brexit free trade deal

Japan and Britain on Friday signed a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to be effective from Jan. 1 next year

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Japan and Britain on Friday signed a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to be effective from Jan. 1 next year.

The deal is expected to guarantee that their bilateral trade and investment will continue beyond Britain's departure from the European Union (EU).

The new trade pact with Japan is the first Britain has made with a large economy since leaving the EU in January 2020.

The deal was signed between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during a meeting held in Tokyo. It is similar in nature to the existing Japan-EU FTA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Tokyo Japan January 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Indian atrocities fail to suppress Kashmiris freed ..

2 minutes ago

KP team announced for International Islamabad-Murr ..

2 minutes ago

Eigth dead,1,029 injured in 922 accidents

3 minutes ago

Libya's warring sides sign 'permanent' cease-fire ..

4 minutes ago

Exercise in one arm brings benefits to both: Aussi ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Open Censorship of Facebook, Twitter - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.