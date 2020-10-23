Japan, Britain sign post-Brexit free trade deal

Japan and Britain on Friday signed a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to be effective from Jan. 1 next year

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Japan and Britain on Friday signed a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to be effective from Jan. 1 next year.

The deal is expected to guarantee that their bilateral trade and investment will continue beyond Britain's departure from the European Union (EU).

The new trade pact with Japan is the first Britain has made with a large economy since leaving the EU in January 2020.

The deal was signed between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during a meeting held in Tokyo. It is similar in nature to the existing Japan-EU FTA.