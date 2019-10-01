UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Business Confidence Drops For 3rd Straight Quarter: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:48 AM

Japan business confidence drops for 3rd straight quarter: survey

Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has slipped for the third straight quarter, the Bank of Japan's business survey showed Tuesday, suggesting a stuttering recovery for the world's third-largest economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has slipped for the third straight quarter, the Bank of Japan's business survey showed Tuesday, suggesting a stuttering recovery for the world's third-largest economy.

The central bank's September Tankan report -- a quarterly survey of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of 5 among major manufacturers, a slight fall from 7 in the previous quarter, but above a market consensus of a 1 reading.

The Tankan report, the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc. is faring, marks the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavourable.

Economists have warned worries over US-China trade frictions are forcing manufacturers to refrain from active investment.

A higher yen against the dollar is also weighing on business sentiment, they said.

A long-planned sales tax hike to 10 percent, from eight, on Tuesday, could also weigh on growth, they said.

The index for non-manufacturers fell to 21 from 23 in the previous quarter.

Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter to June from the previous quarter, the third straight period of expansion.

But analysts have warned that US-led trade wars could be a major risk factor for the Japanese still struggling to win a long battle against deflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar Bank Reading Japan June September Market From

Recent Stories

Chinese President Promises to Preserve 'One Countr ..

31 seconds ago

Deaths from heavy monsoon rise to nearly 140 in ea ..

34 seconds ago

Peru president dissolves parliament, calls fresh e ..

37 seconds ago

World must play role to prevent nuclear clash in S ..

29 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 ..

1 hour ago

Australia's central bank cuts rates to new record ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.