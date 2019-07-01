UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Business Confidence Index Drops In July: BoJ Survey

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:42 AM

Japan business confidence index drops in July: BoJ survey

Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers fell sharply in the second quarter to June, the Bank of Japan's quarterly business survey showed Monday, suggesting a stuttering recovery for the world's third-largest economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers fell sharply in the second quarter to June, the Bank of Japan's quarterly business survey showed Monday, suggesting a stuttering recovery for the world's third-largest economy.

But experts noted while the data showed lingering concern, it did not reflect the relief over a truce reached over the weekend in the damaging US-China trade war.

The central bank's July Tankan report -- a quarterly survey of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of 7 -- against market consensus of 9 -- among major manufacturers, a steep fall from 12 in the previous quarter.

The latest indication of Japan's economic health comes after the summit of the Group of 20 leading economies, where US and Chinese leaders agreed to resume trade talks, easing tensions that have bruised the global economy.

The second consecutive quarterly fall comes as "the Japanese manufacturing sector has been affected by weakening business confidence due to China-US trade frictions and a slowdown in the Chinese economy," as well as a decline in IT demand, Naoya Oshikubo, Senior Economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management (SMTAM), said in a commentary.

"Automotive companies have been hit the hardest as global sales have been sluggish and there is a sense of caution ahead of the US-Japan trade talks given that the main point of contention is the car industry," Oshikubo added.

The index for non-manufacturers rose to 23 from 21 in the previous quarter.

The Tankan report, the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc. is faring, marks the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavourable.

Japan's economy grew a modest 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period, the second succesive expansion after growth of 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Analysts have warned that US-led trade wars could be a major risk factor for the Japanese economy still struggling to win a long battle against deflation.

But US President Donald Trump said trade negotiations with China were "back on track" after "excellent" talks Saturday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in which Washington reportedly agreed to hold off on new tariffs.

And the Tankan result "does not reflect the latest development on the weekend," Seiichi Suzuki, senior market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Centre, told AFP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China Washington Trump Car Bank Tokyo Reading Japan June July Market From Industry Suzuki Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Durant opts for Nets as NBA free agent frenzy begi ..

2 minutes ago

EU requires new electric cars to emit noise to ens ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June amid U.S. ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand bans single-use plastic bags

16 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is pleased to be a part of national yo ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N has neither any narrative,nor leadership: Dr ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.