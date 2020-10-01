UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Business Confidence Recovers Slightly After Pandemic Plunge

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:33 PM

Japan business confidence recovers slightly after pandemic plunge

Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers has recovered marginally after plunging on pandemic woes to its worst level since the global financial crisis, a key survey showed Thursday

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers has recovered marginally after plunging on pandemic woes to its worst level since the global financial crisis, a key survey showed Thursday.

The Bank of Japan's September Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of minus 27 among big manufacturers, after recording minus 34 in the previous survey in June.

The latest figure compared with a market consensus of minus 24.

The June figure was the lowest since June 2009 when worldwide financial shocks hammered the planet's third-largest economy.

The modest recovery "has mainly been driven by an improvement in the Japanese economy, which has been gradually returning to normal following the lifting of the state of emergency in the country and the end of lockdowns in other major nations," Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi TRUST, said in a commentary.

"However, a global -- and consequently Japanese -- recovery may be hampered by a second wave of Covid-19," he warned ahead of the release of the survey.

Japan was struggling with the effects of natural disasters and a hike in consumption tax even before the pandemic crippled the global economy.

Once it hit, there were no mandatory lockdowns in the country, the government instead asking people to stay at home -- requests that were largely heeded.

But that, coupled with a shuttering of the country's borders, battered tourism and consumer spending, with the hospitality industry hit particularly hard.

Confidence among big non-manufacturers improved to minus 12 -- against a market consensus of minus 9 -- after plummeting to minus 17 in June from plus 8 in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank Reading Japan March May June September Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

China's 1st Mars Rover Takes 'Selfies' in Space

3 seconds ago

Turkey's top diplomat set to visit Italy on Friday ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Donbas Republics Favor Transparency of Tri ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Envoy Discuss ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK ..

10 minutes ago

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.