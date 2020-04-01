Japan Business Sentiment Negative For First Time Since 2013: Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:19 PM
Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has plunged into negative territory for the first time in seven years, a key survey showed Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand and disrupts production
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has plunged into negative territory for the first time in seven years, a key survey showed Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand and disrupts production.
The Bank of Japan's March Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of minus 8 among major manufacturers, the first negative reading since March 2013.