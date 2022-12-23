Japan Cabinet Approves 2023 Draft Budget at $862Bln With Record Defense Part - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Japanese government approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year for a record 114,38 trillion Yen ($862 billion) with a record-high defense budget in the amount of 6.8 trillion yen, Japanese media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency Japan's military spending amounted to 5.4 trillion yen in 2022, which is about 1.24% of GDP.

The growth of the defense budget is connected with the government's decision to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, which is approximately 11 trillion yen per year.

The draft budget for 2023-2024 also provides for the allocation of about 3 trillion yen to ensure defense capability and weapons development in the future.

Now the draft budget will be sent to the Japanese Parliament for consideration.