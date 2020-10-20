UrduPoint.com
Japan, China May Agree On Resuming Business Travel In October - Reports

Japan, China May Agree on Resuming Business Travel in October - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Tokyo and Beijing are negotiating the resumption of short and long-term business travel, with the agreement possibly reached later in October, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Japanese government sources.

According to sources, the 14-day quarantine rule will not apply to short-term business travelers under the envisioned deal. Visitors in both countries will only be obliged to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results and travel itineraries upon arrival. Moreover, students will be able to travel from China to Japan and vice versa if they observe a self-quarantine rule.

At the same time, long-term residents and expats will still need to stay in isolation for two weeks.

Tokyo and Beijing have been in talks to reopen borders since July, and leaders of both countries, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping, agreed that resumption of business travel was necessary during their phone call in September.

Japan has previously agreed on similar deals on resuming business travel with South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam as the country intends to reopen its borders to revive its coronavirus-hit economy.

