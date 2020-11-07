UrduPoint.com
Japan, China To Allow Mutual Business Trips Under Easing COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Japan and China have agreed to allow mutual business trips starting from mid-November as part of easing the coronavirus-linked restrictions, the NHK news broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Japan has already resumed business travel with South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore, as well as withdrawn restrictions for foreign citizens arriving in Japan for a long or medium term.

The Japanese government hopes that the gradual easing of the coronavirus-linked restrictions will boost the economic recovery after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

