UrduPoint.com

Japan Confirms Cyberattack Hit Toyota Supplier

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Japan confirms cyberattack hit Toyota supplier

Tokyo, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Japan's government said Tuesday that a cyberattack was behind disruption at a Toyota supplier that forced the top-selling automaker to halt operations at domestic plants for a day.

Local media reported the attack on parts supplier Kojima Industries was a possible ransomware attack, with the firm saying it detected a "threat message" on Saturday night before discovering its server was "infected with a virus".

Its statement had to be forwarded by Toyota as Kojima's server is still down.

The parts maker still does not know when it will be able to restore its system and resume production, a Kojima spokesman told AFP.

Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed "a cyberattack" on the company, but declined to offer details, saying it was still being investigated.

He also warned that the "risk of cyberattacks is rising due to the current situation, including Ukraine," calling for companies to "strengthen cyber security measures." The leading business daily Nikkei reported the cyberattack involved ransomware, a kind of malware that effectively ransoms a victim's information.

Toyota said Monday the system failure at Kojima Industries forced it to suspend operations at the 28 lines of its 14 domestic plants on Tuesday.

But it confirmed on Tuesday that it would resume operations the next day.

The cyberattack comes with nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine invasion, including Japan, on high alert over possible retaliatory cyberattacks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Business Ukraine Russia Company Alert Japan Media Government Toyota Top

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in p ..

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in petrol prices

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces relief package to facilit ..

Prime Minister announces relief package to facilitate people: Dr Shahbaz Gill

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

8 hours ago
 Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflatio ..

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

8 hours ago
 DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

8 hours ago
 676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO ..

676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO Spokesperson

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>