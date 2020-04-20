UrduPoint.com
Japan Cut Import Of Liquefied Natural Gas By 5% In Last Fiscal Year - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Japan has decreased its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 5 percent, down to 76.5 million tonnes, during the 2019 fiscal year that ended on March 31, according to data by the country's Finance Ministry, published on Monday.

Meanwhile, oil imports have decreased by 0.8 percent to 172 million tonnes, while LPG and coal are down by 1.8 percent to 10.

4 million tonnes and 0.9 percent to 186.9 million tonnes, respectively.

In March 2020, the decrease of LNG and oil imports was 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, while LPG and coal imports increased by 32.1 percent and 2.1 percent, compared to the same month last year.

The decrease in energy consumption occurred on the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a slowing of the global economy, limiting the need for resources.

